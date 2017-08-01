Charlottesville: HUC has SOMETHING to SAY
Here are the voices of HUC-JIR scholars and students, reflecting on Charlottesville – giving context to our shared experience.
Included are:
Rabbi Rachel Adler, Ph.D.
Rabbi Adam Allenberg
Meir Bargeron
Dr. Sharon Gillerman
Rabbi Richard Levy
Rabbi Michael Marmur, Ph.D.
Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D.
Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi, Ph.D.
Sheryl Stahl
Rabbi Dvora Weisberg, Ph.D.
Dr. Yaffa Weisman
Henry Wudl
Dr. Sivan Zakai
For members of our HUC-JIR alumni community, check your inbox for an invitation from AlumniLearn on action steps you can take. For more information email the AlumniLearn team: alumni@huc.edu